Farhadi begins filming 'Everybody Knows' with Bardem, Cruz in Spain

Asghar Farhadi, the Oscar-winning Iranian director of 'A Separation' and 'The Salesman', kicked off principal photography on 'Everybody Knows' ('Todos Lo Saben'), his psychological thriller starring Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz and Ricardo Darin.

Budgeted at €10 million euros ($11.8 million), the Spanish-language film is being produced by Alexandre Mallet-Guy at Paris-based Memento Films Production and Alvaro Longoria at Spanish outfit Morena Films, variety.com reported.

Written by Farhadi, 'Everybody Knows' follows the journey of Carolina as she travels with her family from Buenos Aires to her hometown in Spain for a celebration. Meant to be a brief visit, the trip is disturbed by unforeseen events that will completely change the lives of Carolina and her family.

The shooting of 'Everybody Knows' has started near Madrid and the flick will be sold worldwide by Memento Films International.

'Everybody Knows' marks the third collaboration between Farhadi and Mallet-Guy after 'The Salesman' and 'The Past', which Memento Films produced and distributed in France. Before winning a foreign-language Oscar, 'The Salesman' scooped two awards at last year's Cannes for best script for Farhadi and best actor for Shahab Hosseini, while 'The Past' earned Berenice Bejo a best actress award at Cannes in 2013.

The key crew of 'Everybody Knows' includes Jose-Luis Alcaine, a cinematographer who has worked with Carlos Saura, Bigas Luna and Pedro Almodovar; Sonia Grande, the costume designer of Woody Allen's 'Midnight in Paris' and Alejandro Amenábar's 'The Others'; and Hayedeh Safiyari, the editor who worked with Farhadi on 'A Separation' and 'The Salesman'.

France 3 Cinema, Lucky Red, Untitled Films Aie and Ashar Farhadi Production are coproducing 'Everybody Knows' in association with Memento Films Distribution, Cofinova and Indefilms.

'Everybody Knows' is being backed by Canal Plus, Eurimages, France Televisions, Movistar, Cine + and ICAA.