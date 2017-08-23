Iran's pavilion opens in BIBF

Art & Culture Desk

Iran's pavilion in the 24th Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF) officially began its activities on Wednesday concurrent with the opening of the expo.

The inauguration ceremony of the Iranian pavilion was attended by Deputy head of China's State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, Wu Shangzhi, President of Islamic Culture and Relations Organization Abouzar Ebrahimi-Torkan, Managing Director of Iran Cultural Fairs Institute Amir-Masoud Shahram-Nia, Iran's Cultural Attaché in China Mohammad Rasoul Almasieh as well as a number of the owners of other pavilions in the fair, ISNA reported.

Speaking at the ceremony, Shahram-Nia expressed satisfaction with Iran's participation in BIBF describing it as a blessed event which would provide a favorable opportunity for holding cultural dialogues.

He added, "Close to 100 representatives of Iranian groups will accompany us in this expo. They include 14 top publishers from Iran, 13 literary agencies active in the country, nine contemporary Iranian authors and 10 artists involved in publishing industries. In addition, four artistic ensembles will perform in Iran's pavilion."

Shahram-Nia said during the expo, more than 40 joint meetings and programs will be organized between Iranian and Chinese writers and publishers, expressing hope that these programs will mark a beginning of the expansion of cooperation between the two Asian states.

Also at the same ceremony, Ebrahimi-Torkan said Iran is a nation which attaches great importance to culture and cultural affairs.

He added the evidence of Iranians' profound love for culture will be witnessed by visitors and participants in the present book fair.

Ebrahimi-Torkan noted that violence and extremism are strictly and explicitly prohibited in Iranian books.

"We are a nation which detests warmongering."

Addressing the audience, Shangzhi said Iran's presence as the Guest of Honor in the Chinese expo will help the two countries gain a better understanding of each other, which is very important.

Iran and China are two countries with ancient civilization that have favorable cultural exchanges with each other thanks to the Silk Road.

BIBF opened on August 23 and will close on August 27. It is being held at China International Exhibition Center in Beijing and attended by more than 2,000 publishers from 86 countries.

Iran's slogan in this edition of the expo is: 'Iran — the Colorful Dream of Silk Road'.

On Tuesday, the inauguration ceremony of the expo was held at the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital.