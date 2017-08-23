RSS
Published: 0315 GMT August 23, 2017

Serbia lifts visa requirements for Iranian, Indian tourists

Art & Culture Desk

Serbia has lifted visa requirements for Iranian and Indian nationals.

According to the press office of the Serbian government, henceforth, Iranian and Indian nationals can visit the southeastern European country without a visa, ISNA reported.

The decision, made in a Tuesday meeting of the Government of the Republic of Serbia, was aimed at attracting more tourists from the two Asian states and raising their tourism revenues.

The Serbian government has announced that the entry of Iranian and Indian visitors and potential investors to the country will create a favorable economic atmosphere in the European state which will help it develop relations with the two Asian states.

Annual trade between Iran and Serbia stands $20 million while the figure for Belgrade-New Delhi transactions amounts to $150 million.

Serbia has a population of 10 million.

   
Resource: ISNA
