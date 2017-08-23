Over 48 countries to take part in IIGFF6's visual arts section

More than 48 countries will take part in the visual arts section of the 6th Iran International Green Film Festival (IIGFF6) scheduled to be held in September.

So far, a large number of artworks by domestic and foreign artists have been submitted to the visual arts section of Iran's largest environmental cinematic event, of which 1,248 are from Iranians, according to organizers of IIGFF6, mehrnews.com reported.

In addition, a large number of works have been sent to the Iranian fest s visual arts section by artists from China, the US, Mexico, Turkey, Italy, Germany, Ecuador, Poland, South Korea and Russia.

Following assessment of the artworks, the fest's panel of juries will select the works that can compete in the event's different sections including photography, posters, illustrations, cartoons, conceptual arts as well as the video arts.

The festival, which will be held from September 9 to 15, aims to identify, screen and award top national and international films and works in the field of visual arts produced with the goal of protecting the environment and natural resources, increasing public awareness and promoting the culture of environmental preservation.

The international competition section of IIGFF6 consists of categories such as feature fiction films (more than 50 minutes), short fiction films (less than 30 minutes), long documentaries (more than 30 minutes), short documentaries (less than 30 minutes), animation films and experimental films.