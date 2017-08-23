RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0354 GMT August 23, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199257
Published: 0316 GMT August 23, 2017

Over 48 countries to take part in IIGFF6's visual arts section

Over 48 countries to take part in IIGFF6's visual arts section

More than 48 countries will take part in the visual arts section of the 6th Iran International Green Film Festival (IIGFF6) scheduled to be held in September.

So far, a large number of artworks by domestic and foreign artists have been submitted to the visual arts section of Iran's largest environmental cinematic event, of which 1,248 are from Iranians, according to organizers of IIGFF6, mehrnews.com reported. 

In addition, a large number of works have been sent to the Iranian fest s visual arts section by artists from China, the US, Mexico, Turkey, Italy, Germany, Ecuador, Poland, South Korea and Russia.

Following assessment of the artworks, the fest's panel of juries will select the works that can compete in the event's different sections including photography, posters, illustrations, cartoons, conceptual arts as well as the video arts.

The festival, which will be held from September 9 to 15, aims to identify, screen and award top national and international films and works in the field of visual arts produced with the goal of protecting the environment and natural resources, increasing public awareness and promoting the culture of environmental preservation.

The international competition section of IIGFF6 consists of categories such as feature fiction films (more than 50 minutes), short fiction films (less than 30 minutes), long documentaries (more than 30 minutes), short documentaries (less than 30 minutes), animation films and experimental films.

   
KeyWords
Over
48
countries
IranDaily
 
Resource: Mehr News Agency
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0559 sec