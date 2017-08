7 passengers die in Brazil boat wreck

At least seven people were killed when a river boat carrying 70 passengers sank overnight in northern Brazil, the local government said.

Rescuers rushed to the wreck in northern Para state in the Amazon and 20 survivors have been found so far, the local security department said in a statement.

It said the boat, the Comandante Ribeiro, sank on the Xingu river near the village of Porto de Moz.

The cause of the sinking was not yet known but newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo said the theory that it got caught in a storm was being considered.