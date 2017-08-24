RSS
August 24, 2017

News ID: 199271
August 24, 2017

Iran strongly condemns Saudi air raid on Yemen

Iran strongly condemns Saudi air raid on Yemen

Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi strongly condemned Saudi Arabia air attack on a residential dormitory in Sana’a province which killed and wounded dozens of innocent civilians.

The official also called on the UN and other international institutes to launch probe into the case, IRNA reported.

Expressing sympathy with the families of the victims, Qasemi said, 'Intensification of attacks on residential areas and civilian sites and blocking international organizations’ access to the sites for providing relief aid are contravening humanitarian principles.'

Foreign Ministry spokesman urged the UN and countries involved in Yemeni crisis to strive for urgent cessation of attacks and adopt necessary measures to preserve safety of the civilians, particularly women and children.

Jet fighters of Saudi-led coalition massacred 35 civilians in a dormitory in northern Sana'a on Wednesday.

   
