Christians leader: Lebanon needs Iran’s aid to consolidate national unity

Religious Leader of Lebanese Maronites Christians Bashareh Petros al-Raei said that Iran is an intimate country and Iran’s help is needed to consolidate unity in the country.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab-African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari who held talks with Lebanese political and religious authorities, IRNA reported.



Christians constitute some 30 percent of the Lebanese population who live freely along with the Muslims and other tribes in the country.



Al-Raei described promoting internal unity as the main priority of Lebanon, saying, “Countering economic crises and repatriation of refugees who are still staying in Lebanon are among our other priorities.”



Jaberi Ansari, for his part, said that message of his visit to Lebanon as well as his meetings with all the leaders of countries’ tribes is Iran’s respect to all Lebanese strata.



He also admired the country’s internal agreement under current tense situation.



Hailing Lebanon’s army, resistance, government and nation’s victories in fighting terrorist and extremist groups, he said that Iran welcomes positive developments in Lebanon and region.



Currently, Lebanon experiences good conditions as political and religious unanimity prevails among political and religious groups and it has taken big steps in fighting terrorism, he said.



Jaberi Ansari also reaffirmed Iran‘s support to political and religious diversity and national consensus in Lebanon.