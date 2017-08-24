Iran drubs Thailand in 2017 IBSA Goalball Asia/Pacific Championships

The Iranian men’s national goalball team has achieved its second emphatic win at the 2017 International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Goalball Asia/Pacific Championships in Thailand, and crushed Thailand in its second match.

The Iranian squad routed the host outfit 13-3 in a match played at Thai-Japan Bangkok Youth Center in the Thai capital city of Bangkok on Wednesday, presstv.ir reported.

Mohammad Saranji netted six goals in the match, while Javad Shirdel scored a hat trick. Mohsen Jalilvand made a brace. Milad Souri and Mohammad Mansouri tacked a goal each.

The Iranian men’s national goalball team is scheduled to take on South Korea in its next match on Thursday.

Additionally, the Iranian women’s national goalball team slumped to a 5-6 defeat against South Korea.

The 2017 IBSA Goalball Asia/Pacific Championships started in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 19, and will finish on August 27.

Goalball is a team sport designed specifically for male and female athletes with a visual impairment. Participants compete in teams of three, and try to throw a ball that has bells embedded in it into the opponents' goal.

Teams alternate throwing or rolling the ball from one end of the playing area to the other, and players remain in the area of their own goal in both defense and attack. Players must use the sound of the bell to judge the position and movement of the ball. Games consist of two 12-minute halves.