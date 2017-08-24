Zarif: UN resolution neither everything nor piece of paper

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday that UN resolutions are neither everything nor piece of paper.

Addressing the Sixth Educational Workshop of United Nations Security Council Simulation with a focus on North Korea in Peace Museum, he said that those intending to represent non-member states in the UNSC simulation should practice with the instruments of thought, meditation or creating discourse, according to IRNA.



Noting that these instruments are significant in 'making power', he added, 'One of the ambassadors of a country told me in my mission in the UN that international law is our tools box that we use it whenever necessary.'



Therefore, international law cannot be everything as power cannot be everything, he said.



'We should accept that the usual powers in the 70s, 80s and 90s are not determining any longer and we have other power tools available,' he said.



'Of course, this does not mean opposing with the world, rather it means we can use today's power tools such as creating discourse, conceptualization and forging consensus over our country and other developing countries' future,' Zarif said.



He also recalled that today there are non-governmental players in the world such as Daesh, Taliban, Al-Qaeda and al-Nusra Front that leave impact on international developments.



Meanwhile, he referred to his presence in Munich Security Summit, saying that the main question during the meeting was 'what is going on in post-western world?



'While the westerners have accepted that the era of West has ended, we do not believe in it in our own country,' he said.



'I do not mean that the role of West has ended; rather I mean that monopoly of West over the world and international relations is over,' he said.



'We as representatives of the governments do not want to accept the existence of the operators other than the governments. This is while these governments are participating in international debates such as environment, social or human rights,' he said.



The governments have always claimed monopoly over the international relations and the westerners have primarily had the same claim but the era of claims has ended, he said.