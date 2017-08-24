After China, Russia supports Pakistan against new US strategy

Russian Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov criticized US President Donald Trump’s new Pakistan strategy, saying the country has been fighting terrorism since long.

The envoy has insisted that Islamabad is a key regional player to negotiate with, IRNA reported.



“Putting pressure (on Pakistan) may seriously destabilize the region-wide security situation and result in negative consequences for Afghanistan,” the Russian presidential envoy to Kabul said.



Earlier China had also defended its ally Pakistan after Trump said the United States could no longer be silent about Pakistan's 'safe havens' for militants and warned it had much to lose by continuing to 'harbor terrorists'.



Addressing a daily news briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying praised her country’s “all-weather” friend for making “great sacrifices” and “important contributions” in the fight against terrorism.



US has also threatened to put Pakistan out of non-Nato allies list however at the same time major powers like China and Russia are supporting Pakistan which is am big development.



Pakistan is quite unhappy with the new US strategy on Afghanistan and South Asia, in which, Pakistan has been accused of harboring terrorism.