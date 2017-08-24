Tehran welcomes return of Qatar's ambassador

Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said on Thursday that Tehran welcomes Doha decision for returning its ambassador to Iran.

Speaking to IRNA, Qasemi said that Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has informed his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif of Doha’s decision in a telephone conversation Wednesday night.



“The Qatari ambassador was earlier summoned to his country for some consultations and his return is regarded as a positive and logical move,” Qasemi said.



As we have always said, Iran's principled and permanent policy is based on mutual respect, maintaining bilateral interests, and promoting all out relations with every neighboring state,” the spokesman added.



“Iran believes that restoration of security and stability would lead to economic development and non-interference of trans-regional powers,” he said.



The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to spare no efforts to remove ambiguities and problems through political means among countries in the region, Qasemi said.



Tehran welcomes any constructive and positive stride by its neighbors to improve and develop ties with them, he added.