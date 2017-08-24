Iran-South Korea ink greatest bank deal in post-JCPOA era

The eight-billion-euro deal will be regarded as a significant development in broadening economic cooperation in post-JCPOA era, IRNA reported.
The agreement was signed between Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and Finnance and President of the Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran Mohammad Khazaei and Chairman of KEXIM bank Jongku Choi on Thursday.
Based on the deal, both Iranian state-run organizations together with the private sectors can make use of the finance which is regarded as a turning point in Tehran-Seoul relations, he said.