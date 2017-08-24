Iran welcomes Qatar’s ‘positive’ decision to return envoy to Tehran

Qatar recalled its ambassador to Tehran in January last year after Saudi Arabia cut ties with the Islamic Republic, following angry protests held outside its embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashahd against the kingdom's execution of a Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.

In a statement posted on its website on Wednesday, the Qatari Foreign Ministry's information office announced that the Persian Gulf Arab country’s envoy will resume his diplomatic duties in Tehran.

It also noted that Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani had discussed "bilateral relations and means of boosting and developing them" in a telephone call with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

On Thursday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi confirmed the conversation, saying that the Qatari top diplomat had voiced his keenness to return the country’s ambassador to Tehran during the phone call.

“As we have repeatedly announced, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s principled and permanent policy has been and will be enhancing relations with all its neighbors,” Qassemi said.

He also expressed Iran’s readiness to have better ties with its neighboring countries “in the framework of mutual respect and preserving common interests.”

“Iran believes that the only way to restore security and stability and provide the grounds for economic advancement in the region is normalizing and bolstering relations between regional countries and non-interference of countries outside the region in the regional affairs,” Qassemi said.

He said Iran is ready to make “necessary diplomatic efforts” to improve interaction among the regional countries and help resolve "some of the ambiguities and problems" which have arisen among them.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed ties and cut transport and trade ties with Doha in June, accusing it of supporting terrorism, a charge Qatar denies.

Today, Qassemi said, the “sensitive” Middle East region requires collective cooperation, settling rifts and setting the stage for dialogue.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran always welcomes any constructive and positive step by neighbors to improve and enhance mutual relations,” he added.

Iran has been providing Qatar with food supplies amid the Saudi-led economic siege of the country. The Islamic Republic has also allowed Qatar's national carrier to use Iran's airspace.