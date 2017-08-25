Foreign tourists’ arrival in Kohgilouyeh-Boyerahmad grows sevenfold in four years

The number of foreign tourists visiting Kohgilouyeh-Boyerahmad Province grew sevenfold since the eleventh government took office in August 2013, said director general of Kohgilouyeh-Boyerahmad Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Department.

Mahmoud Baqeri further said that 2,150 foreign tourists visited tourism regions of the province, while 2.9 million domestic tourists came to the province during the year to mid-March 2017.

Currently, there are eight two-star, two four-star hotels and one tourism complex in the province, he noted.

He further said a four-star hotel and Yasouj water park are under construction.

The province received over 110 billion rials (approximately $3.6 million) in August last year to develop tourism infrastructures, the official pointed out.

Kohgilouyeh-Boyerahmad Province is located in the southwest of Iran. The province, which has an area of 15,563 square kilometers, lies along the Zagros mountain range. The highest peak in the province is the 4,409-meter-high Mount Dena, which is 4,000 meters above the sea-level.

Zagros mountain range, of which Dena is a part, has more than 20 peaks and is known as a miniature Himalayas. It is covered with oak forests. Its natural springs and fresh air fascinate all nature lovers.

During the winter, the province’s mountains are snow-covered thus making it suitable for winter sports.