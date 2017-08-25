2017 World Water Week: ‘Water and waste: Reduce and reuse’

With a growing global population, a rise in energy and industrial production, the demand for water is reaching new levels.

By 2050, it is expected that approximately 6.4 billion people will live in cities, making urban water management an essential building block for resilience and sustainable growth, IPS reported.

Cities are increasingly recognized as critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. While wastewater isn’t only an urban challenge, cities can serve as a hub for wastewater innovation.

Water supply, sanitation and storm water are integral components of the urban water system. New approaches to ‘smart cities’, with greater emphasis on integrated urban water and wastewater management, are required.

Success in urban water management relies on people, good governance and cross-sectoral collaboration.

When properly harnessed, wastewater is an affordable and sustainable source of water, energy, nutrients and other consumables. This is why the theme of this year’s World Water Week is ‘Water and waste: Reduce and reuse’.

A circular economy, in which water and waste are reused and managed as economic assets, is an important part of the solution to this challenge.

World Water Week, hosted annually by Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI), will bring together scientists, policy makers, private sector and civil society actors to network, exchange ideas and foster new thinking.

Have your say at this year’s World Water Week in Stockholm which will be observed from August 27 to September 1, 2017.

Visit the exhibit area where SIWI along with the Global Water Partnership and several stakeholders will share their knowledge and insights, bringing a diversity of perspectives to the World Water Week.

Water is key to our future prosperity, and together, we can achieve a water wise world.