Chinese Army mobilized as typhoon death toll rises in Macau

The Chinese Army on Friday joined relief efforts in Macau where at least nine people are now known to have died when a huge typhoon swept through the gambling hub.

Around 48 hours after Severe Typhoon Hato smashed into southern China, worst-hit Macau was still picking up the pieces, with the enclave's government facing recriminations over its lack of preparation, AFP reported.

The government sent a request to Chinese authorities asking for the assistance of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Macau garrison to assist in relief efforts, the first such request since the city was handed over to China in 1999.

"The PLA Macau Garrison have joined hands with the Macau Government and the Macau public for post-typhoon relief and construction work," a government statement said Friday.

Authorities said around 1,000 troops were mobilized in the morning.

Residents volunteered to pick debris off the streets alongside troops who were seen clearing away items ranging from computer equipment to gas cylinders.

The official tally in the city hit nine on Friday after a man's body was pulled from a car park.

A further eight people are known to have died in parts of mainland southwestern China.

In Hong Kong, Hato – whose name is Japanese for "pigeon" – sparked the most severe Typhoon 10 warning, only the third time a storm of this power has pounded the financial hub in the past 20 years.

Although 120 people were hurt, there were no fatalities in the city, where careful planning and long experience with extreme weather is credited with limiting the devastation.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Observatory was warning of another tropical cyclone heading towards the area and due to make landfall some time on Sunday.