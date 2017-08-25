RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0237 GMT August 25, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199329
Published: 1258 GMT August 25, 2017

Boris Johnson: Britain will not pay 'a penny more' than it thinks right to leave EU

Boris Johnson: Britain will not pay 'a penny more' than it thinks right to leave EU
Toby Melville - RTX3BVED
Britain's Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson

Britain will pay “not a penny more, not a penny less” than what the government thinks its legal obligations are to the European Union as the country leaves the bloc, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Boris Johnson said on Friday.

Talking to BBC Radio Four, Johnson said his comment that the EU could “go whistle” on its demands for payment was in response to being asked whether Britain would pay “100 billion euros or pounds”, and not a suggestion that the government would not pay, Reuters reported.

A financial settlement is set to be one of the most difficult issues to resolve in negotiations to unravel more than 40 years of union, and the EU has said it is one of three areas the two sides must make progress on before starting talks on a future relationship, including trading arrangements.

“Some of the sums that I’ve seen seem to be very high. Of course, we will meet our obligations,” Johnson said. “We should pay not a penny more, not a penny less of what we think our legal obligations amount to.”

 

   
KeyWords
Britain
EU
Brexit
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/3434 sec