France: Poland 'goes against European interests'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday criticized Poland's conservative government for going against Europe's interests and warned Warsaw risked finding itself "on the margins" of the bloc in the future.

"Poland today is not a country that can show Europe the way, it's a country that has decided to go against European interests in many areas," Macron said at a press conference in the Bulgarian coastal city of Varna, AFP reported.

"The country is placing itself on the margins of Europe's future history," he added.

Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo on Friday accused Macron of lacking political experience and said his comments about Poland’s international isolation were “arrogant”.

Macron’s remarks came after Poland reiterated its rejection to Macron's push to overhaul a controversial EU rule that lets firms send temporary workers from low-wage countries to rich economies without paying local social charges.

Wealthy nations like France, Germany and Austria say the rule leads to unfair competition on national labor markets and undercuts local workforces.

Backed by Vienna and Berlin, Paris now wants the duration of these job postings to be limited to 12 months, half the period proposed by the European Commission.