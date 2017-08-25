Seven-month crude steel production tops 11.5m tons

Crude steel production in Iran stood at 11.522 million tons in the seven months from March 21, indicating a growth of 14 percent compared to the figure for the same period in 2016, which was 10.1 million tons.

According to statistics released by World Steel Association (WSA) on Thursday, China topped the list of crude steel producers in the period with 491.553 million tons.

Japan, India and the United States with 60.913 million tons, 58.017 million tons and 47.748 million tons respectively were listed in second, third and fourth rankings, the report said.

In July, Iran produced 1.575 million tons of crude steel — a decline of 11.7 percent against the figure for June, which was 1.785 million tons.

Global steel production in July amounted to 143.245 million tons, which shows a 1.35-percent rise compared with the June output that reached 141.331 million tons.

WSA is the international trade body of the iron and steel industry. The association represents approximately 170 steel producers, including 17 of the world's 20 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations and steel research institutes.

Its members account for around 85 percent of world steel production.