Zarif: UN resolution neither everything nor piece of paper

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that UN resolutions are neither everything nor piece of paper, for other means are at our disposal.

Addressing the Sixth Educational Workshop of United Nations Security Council Simulation with a focus on North Korea in Peace Museum, he said that those intending to represent non-member states in the UNSC simulation should practice with the instruments of thought, meditation or creating discourse.

Zarif said the means of power are important. Quoting an ambassador to the United Nations without naming him, Zarif said the envoy used to say that international law is our toolbox and we use it when necessary. Hence, international law cannot be everything as power cannot be everything.

The conventional powers of the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s are not particularly determining, for we have other power tools at our disposal.

It does not mean that we should confront the world, Zarif said adding we can use other means to influence the future of our country and the developing countries. These means include discourse-building, coining concepts and creating consensus.