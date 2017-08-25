AEOI official: Considerable progress made in redesigning Arak reactor

A senior Iranian official said on Friday that considerable progress has been made in operations for redesigning Arak heavy water reactor – whose name has been changed to Khandab.

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said that the first phase of redesigning Arak heavy water reactor has already been finished and approved by the Chinese and American observers, adding that “We have entered the second phase”, IRNA reported.

He said that Chinese experts had endorsed Iran’s contribution to Khandab project – what he said marked a significant technical achievement for the Islamic Republic.

The AEOI spokesman predicted that the redesigning process of the reactor be completed before 2022 in a joint cooperation with Chinese companies.

Kamalvandi added that Iran expects to see a new nuclear power plant which it is building in cooperation with Russia to be launched before 2025, saying that a second plant would be made operational two years later than the first one.

Kamalvandi emphasized that the projects could generate a collective of 2,100 megawatts – 1,050 megawatts each – once fully operational.

Last September, Iran said it had started a 10-year project to construct a new nuclear power plant with Russia’s help.

The Islamic Republic already runs one Russian-built nuclear reactor at Bushehr, which is the country’s first nuclear energy project.

Russia signed a deal with Iran in 2014 to build up to eight more reactors in the country.

Kamalvandi further added that the construction of nuclear power plants required an investment of at least $5 billion. The figure, he said, is at least three times higher than that required for the construction of regular plants.

The official further said that Iran burns at least two million barrels of oil each year to produce enough electricity to answer its energy needs. This, he added, would cost at least $100 million if each barrel of oil is sold at $50.

Using the nuclear technology, Kamalvandi stressed, would both preserve national resources and would also help prevent the annual release of around 7 million tons of pollutants into the environment.