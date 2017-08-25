Analysis: Removal of Al Ahli’s attacking talents led to Persepolis’ comeback

Al Ahli let a two-goal lead slip late in its clash with Persepolis in their 2017 AFC Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday evening, with the removal of attacking talents Leonardo and Omar Al Soma in favor of more defensive options eventually proving costly.

Persepolis enjoyed over 60 percent of possession overall, but as its opponent removed its leading counterattack threats the Iranian side’s pressure eventually told with two goals in the space of 12 second-half minutes, the-afc.com reported.

New signing Leonardo made an instant impact for Al Ahli with what had appeared to be a match-winning performance upon his 66th minute substitution.

The Brazilian may have flitted in and out of the action, but in scoring on his AFC Champions League debut besides creating three opportunities for his teammates he proved to be a major influence on the tie.

Cutting in from his role on the left-flank, Leonardo proved a menace throughout. Two efforts from outside the area flew close while he ghosted beyond fullback Saeed Al Muwallad to finish for his goal to make the score 2-0.

With Al Ahli 2-0 up in the second half of the encounter, Persepolis ramped up the pressure on the visitor with its share of possession rising to a high of 72.6 percent between the 60th and 75th minute.

The increased attacking pressure saw cracks begin to appear in the Ahli defense with both goals conceded in the final half hour coming from individual defensive errors.

Between the 72nd and 84th minute, Persepolis managed six of its 12 shots on target as Al Ahli’s removal of attacking players in favor of extra defensive options failed to pay dividends.

Syrian forward Omar Al Soma began the night with a bang, scoring Al Ahli’s opener after just two minutes of the clash. However, he was unable to provide the target man presence his side required.

Despite playing 82 minutes of the clash, the target forward touched the ball just 33 times and was successful with a disappointing 44.4 percent of the 18 passes he attempted. Too often, he lost the ball rather than hold up play for his side.

Yet, for all that, Al Soma remained a major threat when given the ball in the final third – with four shots on goal and two chances created on a night of few clear opportunities.

LAGARDÈRE SPORTS