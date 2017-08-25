Barcelona close to signing Dembele

Barcelona is close to making Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele the second most expensive player in history in a deal worth up to €150 million (£138 million).

German side Dortmund rejected a bid from Barca for the France forward, 20, earlier in August, with the player then suspended for missing training, BBC reported.

Dembele's fee will place him second behind the €222 million (£200 million) Paris St-German paid Barca for Neymar in August.

The £89 million Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba is second.

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said, "We are on the way, but the way is not yet at an end."

Dembele has not featured for Dortmund since the German Super Cup on August 5.

He joined the Bundesliga side from Rennes for €15 million (£13.8 million) 12 months ago, having only made his professional debut in 2015.

Dembele has already made seven appearances for the France, scoring his first goal in a 3-2 win over England in June.

Last season, he scored 10 goals and provided 21 assists as Dortmund finished third in the league, won the German Cup and also reached the Champions League quarterfinals.