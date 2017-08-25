Mourinho: Ibrahimovic Manchester United's 'extra man'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be the "extra man" for Manchester United after Christmas after re-signing for the club, said manager Jose Mourinho.

The former Sweden striker, who scored 28 goals in 48 games for United last season, has signed a one-year deal, BBC reported.

Ibrahimovic, 35, was released in June after his season was ended prematurely by a knee injury.

"Let him do his work, step by step and come back when he is ready," said Mourinho.

"He won't be ready for the group phase of the Champions League. No chance of that.

"I just think he will be the extra man for us in the second part of season. The second part of the season is normally January, after Christmas, when the transfer window reopens."

Ibrahimovic, who initially joined the Red Devils on a free transfer in July 2016, had been recuperating at United's training ground after knee surgery.

"A club like Manchester United has to show how big it is in details," added Mourinho.

"This is a big detail. A player that gets injured with a Manchester United shirt, fighting for Manchester United, the club has to be there for him.

"I am really happy with both the club and player."