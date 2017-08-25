Iran finishes in seventh place at FIVB World U-23 World Championship

Iran stood seventh at the end of 2017 Men's U-23 World Championship on Friday.

Juan Cichello’s boys defeated China 4-1 (17-15, 15-5, 15-11, 17-19, 20-18) in their second playoff match for 5 to 8 positions at Cairo Stadium Complex in Egypt, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Iran had finished in the same place in the previous edition of the tournament in 2015.

China stood eighth in its first participation in this tournament.

All matches in Cairo are played under a new scoring system currently being tested: A best-of-seven, 15-point set format.

Outside hitter Saeed Javaheri of Iran led the match scorers with 17 points. Chinese middle blocker Hongbin Jiang was scored the most for his side with 14 points.

On Thursday, Iran had lost to Japan 4-3 (16-14, 10-15, 13-15, 15-11, 12-15, 15-13, 15-7) in its first 5 to 8 positions playoff.

Following the win Japan qualified to play for the fifth position against the winner of the other playoff for 5 to 8 places between Egypt and China.