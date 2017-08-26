Rebels storm Indian police camp in Kashmir: One killed

Police said that one officer has been killed and at least four others wounded when rebels stormed a police camp in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Director-General of police S.P. Vaid said, “At least two gunmen entered the camp in southern Pulwama town early Saturday while firing guns and grenades at the sentry,” foxnews.com reported.

Vaid said, “Police and paramilitary soldiers stationed inside the camp are responding to the attack.” He said that government forces are trying to evacuate dozens of police families.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both countries claim it in its entirety. Rebel groups demand that Kashmir be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.