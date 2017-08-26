-
Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Texas as category four (Video)
-
Trump pardons Joe Arpaio, former sheriff convicted in racial profiling case
-
US helicopter crashes off the southern coast of Yemen
-
Mattis vows US military support for Ukraine against Russian ‘aggression’
-
US will use its power to restore democracy in Venezuela: Pence
-
At least 10 dead as boat sinks in Brazil river, dozens missing
-
Former CIA agent wants to buy Twitter to kick Trump off, turns to crowdfunding
-
Members of White House infrastructure council quit on Trump
-
US asks India, Pakistan to engage in talks to reduce tensions
-
US military to install radar in Pacific's Palau