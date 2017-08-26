RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0539 GMT August 26, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199357
Published: 0420 GMT August 26, 2017

US helicopter crashes off the southern coast of Yemen

US helicopter crashes off the southern coast of Yemen
FILE PHOTO

US officials said a Black Hawk helicopter has crashed off the southern coast of Yemen while training its crew.

In a statement issued by US Central Command, officials said one US service member is missing and five others aboard the craft have been rescued, foxnews.com reported.

Reports that a mysterious sonic weapon has been used to target American…

The crash took place Friday evening. Officials said the accident is under investigation.

Yemen is located in the southern end of the Arabian Peninsula.

   
KeyWords
US
Yemen
Helicopter crash
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1924 sec