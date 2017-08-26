Turkey for economic, medical cooperation with Iran

Governor-General of Turkish Rize province called on Friday for cooperation with Iran in economic and medical fields.

Erdogan Bektas made the remarks in a meeting with Iran’s consul general in Tarabuzan Reza Baghban-Kondori, IRNA reported.

Baghban-Kondori who visited Rize to introduce Iran’s economic capacities for mutual cooperation discussed economic, trade, scientific and academic issues with the Turkish official to help promote mutual cooperation.

Cooperation between Rize Recep Tayyip Erdogan University with an Iranian University in medical courses was among the areas Bektash called for.

Pointing to the capabilities of the Iranian professors in theology, Rize governor-general urged collaboration with a high education center in Iran in the field of exchanging students and professors as well as scientific and research.

Rize Province is located in northeast Turkey on the Black Sea coast.