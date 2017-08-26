Terror attack on Kabul leaves 14 killed, 38 injured

Afghan security forces arrive at the mosque; there have been several attacks against Shia Muslim mosques in Afghanistan in recent weeks. (REUTERS)

Terrorist attack on a mosque in the capital city of Afghanistan claimed 14 lives and injured 38 others, Afghanistan interior ministry reported.

According to Interior Ministry spokesman a number of women and children as well as two police officers were among the victims of the deadly incident which occurred on Friday, IRNA reported.

However, some hospital sources have announced that over 20 dead bodies as well as 35 injured were transferred to Kabul hospitals.

Four attackers broke into a mosque in Khairkhana neighborhood, northern Kabul, and started shooting at prayers. They also took a number of worshipers hostage.

The mosque was immediately surrounded by Afghan Special Forces who succeeded to release the hostages.

The terrorist group of Daesh claimed the responsibility for the attack.