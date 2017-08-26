Brain tumor battle steps up: New hope for future treatment revealed (video)

Brain tumor survival rates are difficult to predict — but around 15 out of every 100 people diagnosed with a brain tumor will survive for five or more years after diagnosis.

Funding for new research into brain tumors has been announced in a bid to improve early diagnosis and treatment, according to express.co.uk.

Experts believe the funding — worth almost £3.4 million will help reduce the number of people affected by brain tumors in Europe every year. The scientists will mostly be focusing on gliomas.

Gliomas are the most common type of brain tumor and can be classified as high grade or low grade

Brain tumors can be cancerous, or non-cancerous, which means they grow more slowly and are less likely to return after treatment.

Symptoms of a brain tumor can depend on which area of the brain the tumor affects.

Signs can include seizures, severe headaches, nausea vomiting and drowsiness, mental or behavioral changes or vision or speech problems.

Experts have revealed if smelling burnt toast really is a symptom of a brain tumor.

A European initiative led by the University of Plymouth designed to train the next generation of brain tumor researchers, has received funding of almost £3.4 million from the European Commission’s Horizon 2020 — Research and Innovation Framework Program.

The initiative will see a new generation of entrepreneurial and innovative early-stage researchers trained in the early diagnosis of brain tumors.

Experts said the potential for the project — called AiPBAND — to boost research is significant.

Around 14 fellows will be trained by experts in nine academic and three non-academic organizations participating in AiPBAND, with fields ranging from neuroscience, engineering, and healthcare to economics.

Dr. Xinzhong Li, Lecturer in Medical Statistics and Bioinformatics at Plymouth University Peninsula Schools of Medicine and Dentistry, is leading the project.

He said, “This is an exciting bringing-together of a wide range of international inter-professional and inter-discipline expertise with one aim in mind — to future proof research into brain tumors by creating a whole new generation of researchers.

“We are looking forward to working with our partners on this game-changing project.”

Brain tumors cause symptoms because they take up space inside the skull when they grow.

Experts aren’t aware what causes the majority of brain tumors.

However the Cancer Research UK said exposure to medical radiation is the only definite risk factor people know about, although it only counts for a small number of tumors.

People who have had cancer as a child are also at an increased risk of developing a brain tumor.

Being overweight or obese also increases the risk of some types of brain cancer.