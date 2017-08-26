34 Philippine poultry workers cleared of H5N6 bird flu

The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) said that 34 poultry workers who showed signs of flu-like symptoms tested negative for bird flu.

As of August 24, the health department said that there has been no confirmed human case due to influenza A (H5N6), according to news.xinhuanet.com.

Since the Department of Agriculture (DA) declared the bird flu outbreaks in the country early this month, the health department said that it identified 34 suspect cases, 30 from Pampanga and four from Nueva Ecija provinces.

The DOH said the 34 people were immediately isolated as part of precautionary measures to avert any possible human-to-human transmission of infection.

An assessment of suspect cases were done and specimen were collected for laboratory diagnosis.

The DOH added, "Thus, they were also started on the antiviral Oseltamivir while awaiting the laboratory results from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

“The monitoring and testing will continue.”

In response to the health threat, Health Secretary Jean Ubial added her department is closely working with DA to ensure that poultry and poultry by products are safe for consumption.

She said the DOH epidemiologist surveillance and response team is active and in place.

"Trained diseases surveillance officers and health workers have been alerted to investigate and report suspected human cases within 24 to 48 hours.

“The public to be vigilant, follow the government advisories and be properly informed by the disease.”