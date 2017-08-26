RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1054 GMT August 26, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199377
Published: 0610 GMT August 26, 2017

Iranian wrestler wins 2017 World Champs (Video)

Iranian wrestler wins 2017 World Champs (Video)
isna.ir

Iranian Free-style broken-ear representative Hassan Yazdani ranked first in the World Championships 2017 which was held in Paris, France.

After defeating his Slovakian rival in final match, Yazdani grabbed the gold medal in the weight category of 86 kg, IRNA reported.

He has so far received a gold medal in 2014 and a silver in 2015 World Championships.

During this year's contests, Yazdani overpowered a Kazakh wrestler 12-2 in the second round and hit the Moldovan fighter 10-0 in the third round.

He defeated his Azeri rival 10-0 and advanced to semi-final match.

In semi-final stage, he overshined Russia and advanced to final match.

The World Championships 2017 was held on August 20-25.

MNA
Download
   
KeyWords
Iran
Wrestler
Slovakia
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1491 sec