Women can't crack the glass ceiling when it comes to tech boards

Here's who you won't find on many tech boards: Women. Concerted efforts to address gender disparities has done little to crack tech's ultimate glass ceiling.

Women in the US continue to be severely underrepresented on the boards of tech companies, both public and private, even as the number of women on corporate boards overall ticks up slightly, new research showed.

According to usatoday.com, the proportion of women named to the boards of companies in the Russell 3000 index was 16.2 percent in 2017, according to research firm Equilar.

For tech companies, that figure was 14.3 percent, the latest evidence that the industry continues to lag others.

More than 30 percent of public company tech boards have no women at all, compared with 78 percent of Russell 3,000 companies that have at least one woman on their boards, Equilar found.

That figure is improving. As recently as 2013, nearly half of those public company tech boards had no women.

Seats on the boards of technology companies come with prestige and a big paycheck for women.

They are also seen as being critically important to helping more women land top spots in tech companies and bring more diversity to the overwhelmingly male workforces at these companies. Yet women are frequently overlooked as candidates for board positions.

The next generation of technology companies are plagued by the same lack of gender diversity in these coveted posts, according to new figures from TheBoardlist.

Sixty-eight percent of unicorn technology companies — those high-flyers with billion dollar-plus valuations — have no women on their boards, TheBoardlist found. And that proportion is growing, a 12-percent increase from a year ago.

Yet Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, who started TheBoardlist in 2015 to highlight women qualified to be directors of tech companies, said she spots glimmers of hope as smaller firms begin to add more female directors.

Nearly 74 percent of private tech companies have no women on their board of directors but, said Cassidy, that's a 5 point decline from a year ago.

Even though it's improving, the statistical picture is generally grim. According to TheBoardlist, 91 percent of tech unicorn board seats and nearly 93 percent of private tech company board seats are held by men. Since July 2016, 74 percent of board seats of unicorn tech companies and 81 percent of private company board seats were filled by men.