1053 GMT August 26, 2017

News ID: 199384
Published: 0834 GMT August 26, 2017

Leader receives president, new cabinet

Leader receives president, new cabinet
MNA

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received President Hassan Rouhani and his cabinet members, a report said on Saturday.

The meeting was held on the occasion of the Government Week (August 23-30), marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of top Iranian government officials who were in office for less than a month, IRNA reported.

On August 30, 1981, a bombing claimed the lives of top officials including the then president Mohammad Ali Rajaei and Prime Minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar.

President Rajaei's government was only in office for 29 days.

Government Week is observed in memory of these men.

The terrorist organization Mojahedin-e Khalgh Organization (MKO) was responsible for the 1981 attack.

The MKO is also responsible for over 300 terror attacks against Iran.

   
KeyWords
Iran
Hassan Rouhani
Cabinet
 
