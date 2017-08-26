RSS
1054 GMT August 26, 2017

Published: 0859 GMT August 26, 2017

French foreign minister, defense minister arrive in Baghdad

French foreign minister, defense minister arrive in Baghdad
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (euronews.com)

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defense Minister Florence Parly arrived Saturday in Baghdad, Iraqi State TV said, Reuters reported.

Le Drian and Parly will discuss with Iraqi leaders the war caused by Daesh, the stabilization of cities destroyed in the conflict and assistance to refugees, according to diplomats.

France is a main partner in the US-led coalition helping Baghdad fight the militants who seized parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014.

   
