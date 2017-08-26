Pope Francis, Christianity threatened in Daesh video

Daesh terrorist group in the Philippines has released a propaganda video desecrating Christian statues and threatening Pope Francis that they'll come to Rome, as they tear in half photos of him and his predecessor Pope Benedict XVI.

The video was mostly filmed in the Philippines, where Daesh has been clashing with government forces for control of the city of Marawi, MailOnline reported.

The video also features Daesh militants wrecking decorations in a church, including statues of Jesus, Mary and St. Joseph.

“Remember this, you kuffar, we will be in Rome, we will be in Rome,” a supposed terrorist named “Abu Jindal” said to the camera.

The propaganda was distributed by Daesh-aligned media organization Al Hayat. It also includes violent clips from fighting scenes in Marawi City – showing dead soldiers and jihadists shooting with AK-47s – while the narrator urges East Asian Muslims to come and fight, Catholic News Agency reported.

But despite the threatening Daesh propaganda, the Philippines government has tipped the scales against Daesh militants in Marawi after retaking the city’s grand mosque early Thursday, the Straits Times reported.

The mosque has been used by Daesh terrorists as a shelter, sniper’s nest and a place to hold hostages. The army refrained from bombing the site due to its religious importance.

"The grand mosque is the biggest and is symbolic of the Islamic nature of the city itself because of its prominence. Having it under the hands of the government provides an impetus to symbolically say that we have captured the center of the city. … The enemy's world is getting smaller," Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla told reporters, according to the Straits Times.