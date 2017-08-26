Iran urges neighbors to comply with water deals

Iran urged its neighbors to respect the water agreements or unwritten well-established traditions regarding the issue.

The president’s chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi said on Friday that water crisis is serious and according to the experts, the issue of water may become a source of future wars between the countries, IRNA reported.

Vaezi also said that the priority in Iran is to keep water from being wasted.

In recent years, Iran’s western neighbor Turkey has built several dams on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, which has caused Iran to face water shortages in areas near Hawizeh and Hammar Marshes, large wetlands fed by two branches of the Tigris River.

The water shortages have also caused dust pollutions in these areas.

In the east, Afghanistan is also refusing to supply Iran with a share of water from the Hirmand River, which rises in Afghanistan and flows through eastern parts of Iran.

Back in March, unnamed sources in the Iranian Energy Ministry said the Afghan government has failed to meet its commitments under the 1973 treaty with Iran.

According to the treaty that was concluded in 1973, Afghanistan is committed to share waters of the Hirmand River with Iran and supply it with 26 cubic meters of Hirmand water per second or 850 million cubic meters per annum.

Kabul government is currently beginning the second phase of the development of the Kajaki dam, the largest dam in Afghanistan, which could aggravate the environmental situation in east and southeastern Iran.

The United Nations reported in 2016 that “Water scarcity already affects every continent. Around 1.2 billion people, or almost one-fifth of the world's population, live in areas of physical scarcity, and 500 million people are approaching this situation. Another 1.6 billion people, or almost one quarter of the world's population, face economic water shortage (where countries lack the necessary infrastructure to take water from rivers and aquifers)”.