Rohingya flee for Bangladesh as fresh violence erupts in Myanmar

About 1,000 Rohingya Muslims fleeing escalating violence in Myanmar had been halted at the border with Bangladesh, Bangladeshi security officials said on Saturday, as fresh fighting erupted in Myanmar’s northwestern Rakhine state.

About 1,000 Rohingya arrived at the Naf River separating Myanmar and Bangladesh and got stranded there, a Bangladeshi border guard and Mohammad Ali Hossain, deputy commissioner of Cox’s Bazar district near the Myanmar border, told Reuters.

“Many Rohingya people are trying to enter the country, but we have a zero tolerance policy — no one will be allowed,” said Hossain.

Officials said gun shots rang out across Rakhine State on Saturday afternoon as clashes continued between armed attackers and Myanmar security forces.

This comes following Friday’s deadly clashes — the death toll of which has climbed to 89, including 77 attackers and 12 members of the security forces, according to Myanmar’s army.

Myanmar’s government brands the 1.1 million-strong Rohingya population in the country as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. Rohingya Muslims, however, claim roots in the region that go back centuries.

Considered by the UN as the “most persecuted minority group in the world,” the Rohingya have been under a military siege in Rakhine since October 2016. The government used a militant attack on border guards as the pretext to enforce the blockade.

There have been numerous eyewitness accounts of summary executions, rapes, and arson attacks by the military since the crackdown began.

The crackdown has resulted in some 87,000 Rohingya Muslims fleeing the Buddhist-majority country to Bangladesh since last year.

Over 400,000 Rohingya refugees are already living in overcrowded squalid camps and makeshift settlements in the bordering district of Cox's Bazar.