Hurricane Harvey hits Texas hard

Hurricane Harvey spawned tornadoes, flooding, fires and widespread power outages across southern Texas early Saturday.

Behind the giant storm, the largest to hit Texas in more than a decade, production on oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico remained halted, coastal refineries were idle and thousands of cruise ship customers waited offshore until their vessels were able to dock safely, Fox News wrote.

A massive fire destroyed at least three homes on Bolivar Peninsula late Friday night, according to 12 News Now. More than 200,000 homes and businesses were reportedly without power.

At least 15,000 people aboard three Carnival Cruise Line ships scheduled to return to Galveston this weekend were delayed or detoured due to the hurricane. The Port of Galveston was closed on Friday.

A statement from the Miami-based Carnival Cruise Line said the Carnival Freedom and Carnival Valor were at sea and would remain a safe distance from the hurricane.

Petroleum companies evacuated personnel from 86 Gulf of Mexico platforms, according to the Oil and Gas Journal.

By the time Hurricane Harvey was downgraded to a Category 1 storm early Saturday, it had already delivered a 1-2 punch to the Gulf Coast of Texas, making landfall twice, with powerful wind gusts and the threat of catastrophic flooding.

Harvey arrived late Friday south of Corpus Christi as a Category 4 storm, packing 130 mph winds. It made a second landfall about three hours later, according to the National Hurricane Center, and by dawn Saturday the eye of the storm was moving at about 6 mph.

Floodwaters were expected to reach 6 to 12 feet above ground level along the coast, and as much as three feet of rain was expected in hardest-hit areas.

Rockport, a city of about 10,000 people, was especially hard hit. It saw damage to a senior center, high school and other structures.

“Right now we're still hunkered down and can't go anywhere,'' said Steve Sims, the volunteer fire chief in Rockport. “We've heard rumors of 1,000 different things, we can't confirm anything because we haven't seen anything. We know we've got a lot of problems, but we don't know what yet.''