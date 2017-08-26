South Pars meets 65% of national gas demand: Official

The giant South Pars Gas Field in the Persian Gulf off the southern port city of Asalouyeh is currently supplying 65 percent of the total natural gas consumed in the country, announced managing director of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) on Saturday.

Speaking to Tasnim News Agency, Ali Kardor described the increase in gas production capacity from South Pars Gas Field as one of 'major achievements' of the current administration and said that over the past four years, about 300 million cubic meters have been added to the output capacity of the field.

Fortunately, the development of Phase 11 of the South Pars has begun and we expect an output of two billion cubic feet of gas from this phase in year to March 20, 2021, he said.

In April, President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated South Pars phases 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21.

The gas field, whose development has been divided into 28 phases, is located in the Persian Gulf straddling the maritime border between Iran and Qatar. It covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, of which 3,700 square kilometers lie in Iran's territorial waters.

It is estimated that the Iranian sector of the field holds 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of in situ condensates.