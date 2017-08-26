Mojallali wins world canoe bronze

Sports Desk

Iran’s Adel Mojallali grabbed a prestigious bronze medal at the Canoe Sprint World Championships in the Czech Republic.

On Saturday, 24-year-old canoeist from northern Iranian city of Bandar Torkaman took part in the men’s C-1 200m final A of the competitions and clinched the bronze after he managed to finish the final event in 38.605 seconds.

Artsem Kozyr (38.161 sec.) from Belarus and the Georgian Zaza Nadiradze (38.439 sec.) won the gold and the silver, respectively.

Having represented Iran in the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, Mojallali had won the C-1 200m bronze medal in the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea.

The 2017 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships started in Račice, the Czech Republic on August 23 and will finish later today.

Canoe sprint competitions are contested in either a Canadian canoe (C), an open canoe with a single-blade paddle, or in a kayak (K), a closed canoe with a double-bladed paddle. Each canoe or kayak can hold either one, two or four people.