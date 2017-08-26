Official: Iran developing $3.5b rural industrialization plan

Iran is planning to invest $3.5 billion in rural areas as part of a master plan to create jobs and decentralize industries, said the vice president for rural affairs.

Abolfazl Razavi told Trend News Agency that the funds will be made available in the form of low-interest loans (6 to 8 percent) from the National Development Fund and a number of banks.

"We intend to invest in rural areas in order to turn them into hubs of production and employment," he said.

"Over 99 percent of mines in Iran are situated in rural areas. Also, over 93 percent of the wheat is produced in rural areas. The same is true for a lot of basic products. This is while, most processing factories are located in and around cities…. So one of the aims of this plan is to move industries to rural areas," he explained.

The vice president noted that there are around 2,600 counties in Iran, and that the plan envisages one industrial hub for each.

Interest rate of loans in Iran currently hovers around 20 percent, whereas inflation is a little above 10 percent.

Iran has been increasingly attentive to the economic wellbeing of rural people for various reasons, ranging from concern over unbridled migration to urban areas, to security concerns.