Iran attracts $6b for new power plants

Since the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran has attracted $6 billion in foreign investment for the construction of new power plants, according to managing director of Thermal Power Plants Holding Company.

According to IRNA, Mohsen Tarztalab further pointed out that investment in new power plants had been on a downward trend prior to the nuclear deal.

He hoped that the construction of the projects will be undertaken within the next three years.

Recently, former deputy energy minister Houshang Falahatian said in the four years from 2013 to 2017, 54 new power plants came on stream in Iran, adding 8,000 megawatts to the country's power output, which reached 77,000 megawatts.

He noted that plans are at hand to raise the number to 80,000 megawatts by the summer of 2018.

Statistics indicate that Iran generated 118.309 TWh of electricity during March 21-July 28. The volume was less than 110 TWh during the same period of last year.

Iran's nominal power generation capacity stood at 77.104 GW as of July 28.

The country has consumed 26.938 billion cubic meters of gas as well as 572 million liters of diesel and 577 million liters of fuel oil during March 21-July 28.

In peak times this summer, the country witnessed a consumption of over 53,600 megawatts. This is while electricity output stands at 54,000 megawatts. The most recent peak indicates a rise of 1,000 megawatts compared to the figure for last year.