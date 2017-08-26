RSS
0322 GMT August 26, 2017

Published: 0234 GMT August 26, 2017

Yazdani wins sole freestyle gold at world championships

Yazdani wins sole freestyle gold at world championships
Hassan Yazdani poses with his gold medal after he finished first in the men’s freestyle 86kg at the 2017 World Wrestling Championships in Paris, France, on August 25, 2017.
ALI KAVEH/iawf.ir

Sports Desk

Hassan Yazdani’s gold proved to be the consolation for Iran’s freestyle team at the 2017 World Wrestling Championships in Paris.

On Friday, it took 22-year-old Yazdani only 2:25 minutes to outmuscle Slovakian Boris Makojev 10-0 in in the final bout to dominate the men’s 86kg of the competitions.

En route to the final, Rio Olympics gold medalist had eased past wrestlers from Kazakhstan, Moldavia and Azerbaijan before, defeating his Russian counterpart Vladislav Valiev 4-0 in the semifinals.

Yazdani’s gold turned out to be Iran’s sole medal of the freestyle championships as all four wrestlers representing the country on the second day of the competitions, Meysam Nasiri (65kg), Mostafa Hoseinkhani (70kg), Peyman Yar-Ahmadi (74kg) and Amir Mohammadi (97kg), finished their campaign without any significant achievements after suffering defeats against their opponents.

Earlier in Greco-Roman competitions, Mohammad-Ali Gerayi (71kg), Saied Abdevali (75kg) and Hossein Noori (85kg) had bagged three bronze medals in the world championships.

   
