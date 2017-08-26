Turkish official for broadening economic cooperation with Iran

A senior Turkish provincial official called for expanding ties with Iran, especially in health and trade sectors.

Governor General of Rize Province Erdogan Bektas said in a meeting with Iran's Consul General in Tarabuzan Reza Baghban-Kondori in Turkey's Rize Province on Saturday that Iran and Turkey should boost cooperation in economic and medical fields, Fars News Agency reported.

Kondori, who was in Rize Province to introduce Iran's economic capacities for mutual cooperation, also discussed economic, trade, scientific and academic issues with the Turkish official.

Cooperation between Rize's Recep Tayyip Erdogan University and an Iranian university in medical courses was among the areas discussed in the meeting.

Referring to the capabilities of Iranian professors in theology, Rize governor general called for exchange of students and professors as well as academic and research collaboration with centers of higher education in Iran.

Rize Province is located in northeastern Turkey on the Black Sea coast.

In a relevant development in late May, the Iranian and Turkish presidents in a phone conversation underlined the need for increasing trade exchanges considerably.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani lauded the developments made in two countries' relations, and stressed promotion of annual trade exchanges between the two states to the targeted goal of $30 billion.

He also called for an improvement in banking relations between Iran and Turkey, and said that bilateral and trilateral relations between Tehran, Ankara and Moscow can help establish peace and stability in the region.

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated his Iranian counterpart on his reelection, adding that Ankara is committed to strengthen all-out ties with Tehran.

There are no obstacles to elevating Iran-Turkey relations and realizing the target of $30 billion in trade ties, Erdogan said.

"We showed our commitment to boost ties in the previous Iran-Turkey Supreme Council on Strategic Cooperation," he added.

Erdogan pointed to the regional cooperation between Iran and Turkey, and said that the two countries' cooperation in Syria talks in Astana can help establish peace in the region.

The Iranian and Turkish presidents also called for holding Iran-Turkey Supreme Council on Strategic Cooperation meeting in the near future.