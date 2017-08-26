Ardabil, new destination for European tourists

The northwestern city of Ardabil has become a new destination for European tourists thanks to its spectacular sceneries, said the province's governor general.

Addressing the closing ceremony of a traditional food exhibition in Ardabil, Majid Khodabakhsh listed the province's tourist attractions as Meshginshahr suspension bridge, Shorabil Lake, Heyran cable car and traditional foods, IRNA reported.

Khodabakhsh added hundreds of European tourists visited Ardabil in the past five months.

An improved tourism sector can also guarantee the inflow of hard currency to the province and contribute to the development of local tourism industry, said the official.

Development of domestic tourism sector is among the top priorities of the government. The implementation of the projects to this end gained momentum following the implementation in January 2016 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015.

Ardabil Province is known for its silk and carpets. Its handwoven carpets have gained worldwide reputation. The province's ancient carpets are among the best of their kind in Iran.

The province is also home to one of the UNESCO's World Heritage sites called the Ardabil's Shrine — the tomb of the Mausoleum of Sheikh Safi al-Din, an eminent leader of an Islamic Sufi order established by the Safavid dynasty.

Meshginshahr suspension bridge which crosses the Khiav Chaei River, in the province, is among Ardabil's modern tourist attractions. With a height of 80 meters and a length of 365 meters, it is the Middle East's largest suspension bridge.