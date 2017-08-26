RSS
News ID: 199416
Published: 0306 GMT August 26, 2017

Iranian, German universities ink MoU

Iranian, German universities ink MoU

Iran's Sharif University of Technology and Germany's Fachhochschule des Mittelstands (FHM) University signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU).

The deal aims to promote and expand academic interactions and cooperation between the two universities, Sharif University reported on Saturday.

The memo was signed in a ceremony attended by a number of Iranian academic officials and the members of the visiting FHM delegation which included the university's chancellor and his deputy.

Based on the MoU, the two sides agreed to design and hold joint courses in the field of civil engineering in a branch of Sharif University in Kish Island, administer English and German language tests, pave the way for launching a joint research center in the fields of energy and environment, exchange professors and students and hold joint conferences.

   
KeyWords
Iranian
German
universities
IranDaily
 
Resource: Sharif University
