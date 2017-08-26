RSS
0322 GMT August 26, 2017

News ID: 199417
Published: 0307 GMT August 26, 2017

'Melancholia' targeting 'Gold Aphrodite' in Bulgaria

'Melancholia' targeting 'Gold Aphrodite' in Bulgaria

Iranian film 'Melancholia' will be screened today in the competition section of Varna International Film Festival in Bulgaria.

On Friday, the cast and crew of the Iranian flick as well as a large number of stage and screen stars from other countries and prominent foreign guests took part in a red carpet ceremony of the Bulgarian filmfest, mehrnews.com reported.

'Melancholia' is vying for the festival's grand prize titled 'Gold Aphrodite'.

The film narrates the story of patients suffering from bipolar disorder who are not aware of their psychological condition.

The cast of movie includes Leila Otadi, Hamid-Reza Hedayati, Laleh Eskandari and Nader Falah.

   
