0323 GMT August 26, 2017

News ID: 199418
Published: 0310 GMT August 26, 2017

Swedish filmfest to host 12 Iranian films

Swedish filmfest to host 12 Iranian films

Art & Culture Desk

A total of 12 Iranian feature and short films will take part in the 17th Yari Film Festival to be held in Sweden.

The organizers of the Swedish filmfest donate the revenues raised from ticket sales to orphaned Iranian children each year, IRNA reported.

The short films to be featured in the event are: 'Limbo' directed by Qasideh Golmakani, 'Oxidan' directed by Abbas Nezam-Doust, 'Whooping Cough' directed by Reza Tofiqjoo, 'Hasti' directed by Kamal Parnak, 'Pale Mirrors' directed by Salem Salavati and 'Rescue Me' directed by Mohsen Nabavi.

The features include 'Blind Spot' directed by Mehdi Golestaneh, 'We Will Not Get Used To' directed by Ebrahim Ebrahimian, 'Yellow' directed by Mostafa Taqi-Zadeh, 'My Brother, Khosro' directed by Ehsan Biglari, 'Season of Narges' directed by Negar Azarbaijani and 'Being Born' directed by Mohsen Abdolvahhab.

The movies will be judged by the fest's panel of juries whose members are Alireza Mojallal, Reza Baqer, Mina Azarian and Saeed Sharifian. Top films from each section will be presented statuettes.

The festival will be held in Uppsala and Stockholm on September 23 and 24.

   
Resource: IRNA
