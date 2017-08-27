Thousands of protesters call for Israeli premier’s indictment

A large group of people have gathered outside Israel’s attorney general’s home demanding the immediate indictment of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over corruption charges.

On Saturday, some 2,000 people took part in a protest in the city of Petah Tikva outside attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s home over Netanyahu’s various high-profile corruption charges, presstv.ir wrote

The demonstrators accused Mandelblit of foot-dragging on Netanyahu's corruption probes, in one of which he is suspected of having received gifts from businessmen overseas.

Earlier in the month, Mandelblit said the two major probes involving Netanyahu, called Case 1000 and Case 2000, were “moving forward at high speed” and there would be no shortcuts.

"There have been several reports about the outcome of the investigations, but in order for the investigations to run smoothly, those reports shouldn't be verified or unverified as of now because that might open a door to leaks of information which might harm the investigations,” he said.

In Case 1000, Netanyahu is suspected of having received gifts from foreign businessmen. He is also being investigated in Case 2000 for an alleged media bribery scheme to help Yediot Aharonot newspaper against its competitor Yisrael Hayom in return for favorable coverage about the prime minister.